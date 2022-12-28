PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – An adjusted fee schedule for Calvert County Parks & Recreation programs, facilities and services will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Modest increases in some programs and services account for changes in community needs, cost of goods, program offerings and the addition of programs and services.

New discounts have also been added to provide a 50% discount for admission and rental fees to active duty military residents and a 50% discount off rental fees to Calvert nonprofit organizations.

The Department of Parks & Recreation formalized the collection of fees through its Revenue and Fee Manual, adopted by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) in October 2019.

The fee schedule is reviewed and approved by the BOCC each year. A formalized fee schedule guides the department in the proper collection of those fees and allocation of revenues.

It is estimated that adjusting fees will save taxpayers approximately $60,000 annually in general fund contributions to Parks & Recreation.

View the 2023 Parks & Recreation Fee Schedule at www.calvertcountymd.gov/CCPRFeeSchedule.