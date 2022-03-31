CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle collision this evening involving a vehicle striking a pole.

At approximately 8:36 p.m. on March 30, first responders were called to the scene of a crash in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road, at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard for a reported crash.

Crews would arrive and discover two vehicles involved in the crash, one of which had struck a traffic light pole in the northbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

EMS on the scene are still examining the patients involved for potential injuries.

Expect delays and avoid the scene if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.