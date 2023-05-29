Agritourism Farm Resort Set To Launch In Charles County

Charity Barrett

LA PLATA, Md. – Charity Barrett fell in love with the rural charm and tranquil forestry of Charles County long before she decided to settle down there. Little did she know, it would eventually become the foundation for her business venture. Barrett is now pioneering a new industry in agritourism by launching a farm resort in the county.

By offering hospitality services on an agricultural site, Barrett is not only bringing a new wave of tourism to the area, but also aiming to boost the local economy. Her innovative business idea aims to create a unique visitor experience while promoting the region’s agriculture.

The Charles County Zoning Ordinance defines agritourism as “any activity conducted in Conjunction with agricultural operations, located on the same Parcel or a connecting parcel, with the intent of attracting members of the public to view or participate in activities or attractions.

While she had no experience in farming until recently, her deep analysis of the Charles County zoning plan and work with the Economic Development Department has led her to create a hospitality business, centered around a high tunnel. High tunnels are similar to greenhouses, with the main advantages of high tunnels being the lower cost and easier access for motorized vehicles.

Barrett learned her skills through her green-thumbed mother and farming courses at the University of Maryland that she recently completed. YouTube, of course, has been a reliable resource as well. She will soon be enrolling into Future Harvest’s Agricultural Leadership Initiative Program.

“One of the main purposes of the agritourism legislation was to help existing and new farmers increase profitability while preserving the rural character of the county,” she said after explaining the origins of the bill and how it applies to her next business. “Since farming is a dying industry, agritourism is like life support for the agricultural industry. They needed to do something to attract new and younger talent because farmers are aging out and their children are not taking over. So who will be left to farm if nobody wants to do all that hard work for a couple of bucks? Agritourism is an excellent way to achieve these goals.”

For more information see Charity’s Hope Family Farm on Facebook. Currently, you can book Farmstays on AirBnB.

