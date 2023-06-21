ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Annapolis-based photographer and filmmaker Christian Smooth is back at it again with hilarious AI depictions of the average person from each county in Maryland.

This time, it’s a video featuring not only what AI believes people from each county look like, but also what they think and say.

Smooth started his journey with AI when he created what the average person looks like in different parts of Anne Arundel County and posted it on his Facebook page. The post became so popular that he decided to do the same with every county in the state.

At this point, Smooth has created hundreds of different AI-generated photos. We would love to show them all, but that would be a lot. So, if you would like to check out all of Smooth’s AI generated photos, definitely make sure to check out his Facebook page.

What do you think of the video? Was AI accurate? Let us know in the comments!

