All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp Promotion Costs Red Lobster Big Bucks

WALDORF, Md. – Red Lobster’s “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” all-you-can-eat deal was more popular than the seafood chain thought it would be.

Customers took advantage of the $20 deal, but it ended up costing the restaurant more than $11 million in profits.

The company was attempting to get more customers into the restaurants. It worked, driving a 4-percent increase, but it backfired at the same time.

The deal remains on the menu but it is now $25.

Have you taken advantage of this deal yet?

