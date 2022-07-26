PINEY POINT, Md. – On July 17, the Southern Maryland community was rocked by the disheartening news that a 10-year-old girl had gone missing after swimming near Camp Merryeland.

The girl, later identified as Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla, was found deceased approximately 24 hours later.

Now, her family hopes to raise money to help cover the costs of the funeral and other related expenses.

“I am doing this fundraiser to help pay for the costs of the funeral and burial of our beautiful girl who departed to the presence of God last 7-17-2022 when she was on vacation swimming in a Maryland sea and turned up drowned after 24 hours,” Luis Mejia, Genesi’s uncle said in the description for a GoFundMe.

The page also includes a Spanish version of Mejia’s message.

And Mejia’s message has needlessly been well received because, after nearly four days, they have raised almost $15,000 from over 250 individual donors.

“We never expected this tragic situation for a 10-year-old girl and now we are looking to help [the] parents,” Mejia said.

For more information about the GoFundMe, click this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donacin-donate-in-memory-of-genesi-sosa

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com