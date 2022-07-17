PINEY POINT, Md. — We are receiving reports of a water rescue that is underway for a child off the Potomac.

At approximately 2:03 p.m. on July 17, first responders were called to the 15000 block of Camp Merryelande Road for reports of three swimmers which had been swept out into a coastal waterway.

One additional swimmer and one person on a paddleboard proceeded to chase after them. Initial reports indicate that all three of the patients swept out were children of various ages.

One patient was rescued prior to the arrival of first responders, and a second patient was located soon after.

The third patient, a 10-year-old Hispanic female, has not been located at this time. She was reportedly wearing a white shirt.

Resources including the Maryland State Police, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, other miscellaneous boaters, and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting with the search and water rescue.

Avoid the area at this time.

