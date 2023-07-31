American Chestnut Land Trust Announces “Art for All Seasons” -Plein Air With A Twist

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The American Chestnut Land Trust (ACLT) is pleased to announce Art for All Seasons – Plein Air with a Twist. Artists from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties are invited to paint (or sculpt) the beautiful landscapes of ACLT for an entire year beginning on August 1, 2023 and culminating with a 16-day exhibition at the prestigious Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland from September 28, 2024 through October 13, 2024.

Plein Air painters normally produce art from life (as opposed to in the studio); however, many of the sites at ACLT are challenging to access. Thus, Art for All Seasons is “Plein Air with a Twist” because artists will be allowed to start paintings onsite and complete them in their studios. Several “paint-out” days will be scheduled throughout the year, at which time the public will be invited to visit and observe the artists while they paint.

ACLT’s 25 miles of trails offer spectacular views of dense forests, gurgling streams, meadows, farm fields and barns, as well as Double Oak Farm and its flower garden, and the center of attraction – pristine Parkers Creek.

This is not a competition and is not a fundraiser. ACLT’s objective is to welcome the Southern Maryland art community to share the beauty of ACLT through their creations.

For more information, visit www.acltweb.org/index.php/art-for-all-seasons-at-aclt

ACLT’s Press Kit: www.acltweb.org/index.php/about-us/aclt-press-kit/