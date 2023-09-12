Annapolis Shooting Victim In Critical Condition

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 11, 2023 at 5:52 pm, officers responded to a call of an assault. The caller said he was attacked by a person in the 900 block of Presidents Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim had been shot in the arm. He was responsive. The victim was flown to shock trauma in critical but stable condition. No suspect(s) have been identified at this time.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.