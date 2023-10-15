Annapolis To Host Day Of The Dead Festival On October 28

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The City of Annapolis will host a Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival at Maryland Hall in Annapolis starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The event, organized by the City of Annapolis Office of Community Services (OCS), will include a kid’s zone, vendors and artists, a Latino art gallery, an altar, professional photo portraits of those that come in dress and/or have traditional face painting, face painting booths, and a full program on stage including traditional dance groups of Latin American origin, Latin American musicians, salsa class, and a DJ throughout the event.

Entry to the event is free and open to the public. Food, drink, face-painting and vendors are fee-for-service. There is no cost to enjoy live music and performances.

The Day of the Dead Festival 2023 celebration typically involves gathering to celebrate friends and family members who have passed. It is also known as All Saint’s Day or All Souls’ Day.

Attendees at the festival are encouraged to dress up to celebrate Day of the Dead, a traditional holiday celebrated in Mexico and many Latin American countries. One of the favorite traditions at Day of the Dead celebrations is sugar skull makeup, a Day of the Dead face painting technique. Come early to get a colorful sugar skull face painting at one of multiple booths. Other vendors will include food and Day of the Dead merchandise.

“This is an event that celebrates the diversity of cultures in our community,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “It is an opportunity for us to come together to be with our neighbors and enjoy this festive occasion.”

The City is hosting the event with the support of the Maryland Hall, the Organization of Hispanic/Latin Americans of Anne Arundel County (OHLA), Anne Arundel County’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Somos Baltimore Latino, Annapolis Pride and community volunteers.

For more information, contact: icbolivar@annapolis.gov or visit www.annapolis.gov/1730/Da-de-los-Muertos.