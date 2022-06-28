GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section, with the assistance of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Aviation Unit, conducted a high-intensity speed enforcement detail on Route 10 on June 24, 2022, during the midday hours.

Utilizing marked and unmarked cars for the two-and-a-half-hour detail, officers made 19 traffic stops and issued 24 citations and 5 warnings for egregious speed violations.

The Aviation Unit observed multiple triple-digit speed violations and relayed the violator information to units on the ground. Triple-digit speed readings ranged from 110 mph to 169 mph.

This enforcement effort is a continuation of directed enforcement patrols conducted on various county roadways as a result of crashes, aggressive driving, and speed complaints.

Additional enforcement efforts will be conducted on various county roadways focused on deterring aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding, and occupant protection.

Citizens observing any vehicles operated in a careless or reckless manner are asked to contact the police department by calling 911 or the non-emergency number 410 222-8610.