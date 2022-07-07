ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 16, 2022, members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department were advised of a possible sex offense between an Anne Arundel County Corrections employee and an inmate.

A criminal investigation was immediately initiated into the alleged actions of Corrections Officer Tajudeen Olarotimi Durodoye.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the suspect had sexual contact with an inmate on numerous occasions.

Tajudeen Olarotimi Durodoye was taken into custody on July 7, 2022, and charged accordingly.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

For information regarding Durodoye’s employment status, please contact the Jennifer Road Detention Center at 410-222-7154.