PASADENA, Md. — With a focus on mental health, social-emotional learning, and well-being, Northeast High School’s Human Performance Signature Program, is bringing back its celebrated “Haunted House of Addictions” to educate the public about the dangers of drug use and abuse.

The “Haunted House of Addictions” is part of the school’s annual Trunk or Treat event where children can visit decorated car trunks for treats and visitors of all ages can enjoy food trucks with a variety of cuisine available for purchase.

The Trunk or Treat will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 16 at Northeast High School, located at 1121 Duvall Highway in Pasadena.

“The purpose of this experience is to bring awareness to issues surrounding mental health and how such issues can contribute to addiction,” said Maharlika Kaminski, Northeast High School’s Signature Program Facilitator.

Suitable for audiences 12 and older, the theme of this year’s Haunted House of Addictions is Don’t let the horror of addiction be a chapter in your family’s story.

This live-action interactive event allows participants to experience the story of one family as their teenager slips into the horror of addiction.

Due to the nature of the content, parental discretion is advised for children under 12.

Families can access more information on the flyer posted above.