Anne Arundel County Police Seize Loaded Handgun From 14-Year-Old

.22 caliber handgun seized

photo credit – Anne Arundel County Poice Department

GLEN BURNIE, Md – On June 13, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers stopped to speak with a group of teenage males in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway. During the interaction, officers received consent to search one of the individuals, leading to the seizure of a loaded .22 caliber handgun.

The individual in possession of the weapon was identified as a 14-year-old male resident of Glen Burnie. He was immediately arrested and charged with possession of a loaded firearm.

In an unrelated incident on June 14, around 2:00 a.m., there was a shooting in the 7500 block of Stonehouse Run Drive in Glen Burnie. An adult male victim drove himself to the 7-Eleven in the 7700 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard to report the shooting. The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com