PASADENA, Md. — On October 23 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.

The driver and the front-seat passenger of the Ford were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The backseat passenger of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Vehicle 1: 2008 Ford Focus

Driver:

Ronald Bees 4th (Fatal Injuries)

19-year-old

Pasadena, Maryland

Passenger:

Alissia Hedrick (Fatal Injuries)

18-year-old

Pasadena, Maryland

Passenger:

15-year-old (Critical Injuries)

Sparrows Point, Maryland

Vehicle 2: 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Driver:

Christopher Johnson (Serious/Non-life threatening Injuries)

23-year-old

Glen Burnie, Maryland