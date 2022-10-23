PASADENA, Md. — On October 23 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles.
The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.
The driver and the front-seat passenger of the Ford were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The backseat passenger of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.
Vehicle 1: 2008 Ford Focus
Driver:
Ronald Bees 4th (Fatal Injuries)
19-year-old
Pasadena, Maryland
Passenger:
Alissia Hedrick (Fatal Injuries)
18-year-old
Pasadena, Maryland
Passenger:
15-year-old (Critical Injuries)
Sparrows Point, Maryland
Vehicle 2: 2018 Jeep Wrangler
Driver:
Christopher Johnson (Serious/Non-life threatening Injuries)
23-year-old
Glen Burnie, Maryland