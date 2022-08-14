CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information.

Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM.

The ATM was located at the Shore United Bank in Crofton, Maryland.

Suspects reportedly used an explosive device to compromise the ATM.

If you or someone you know has information on this incident or individuals involved, contact:

410.222.TIPS

or email

tips@aacounty.org