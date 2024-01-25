Another Condominium Project Could Be Coming To Solomons Island

Screenshot from 1/17/2024 Calvert County Planning Commission meeting

SOLOMONS, Md. – During the January 17, 2024, Calvert County Planning Commission meeting, another Solomons Residential/Commercial project was granted site plan review approval.

According to a memo presented by Christine Finamore, the project, named Sunset Terrace, would include three buildings, including eight residential condominium units (Buildings 2-3), as well as first-floor restaurant/retail space (Building 1), and associated site improvements. The development would be three stories high.

One on-site parking space per condo unit is required, and 16 parking spaces are being provided for the condo units, 2 spaces for each unit under the corresponding buildings.

The property is located in the heart of the Solomons Town Center. The property has a frontage on S. Solomons Island Road as well as a water frontage along Back Creek. This project consists of Parcels 20 and 21 on Tax Map 46A. The total acreage of the two parcels is roughly 0.42 acres (18,202 sq. ft.).

Back in December, the Solomons Condos and Mixed Use project was approved, which included a four-story building. Planning Commission member Christopher Gadway, just like he did back in December, warned that these projects will alter the way the Island looks. Once again, Gadway was the only Commission Member to vote to oppose the site plan review approval.

This project is not final as more steps and approvals need to be passed. The BayNet will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.

