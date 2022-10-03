Anthony Stephen Garrow

Anthony “Anth” Stephen Garrow, 26, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 17, 2022.

Anthony was born on March 16, 1996, to Alfred Garrow and Elizabeth Hewins in Leonardtown, MD. He attended Leonardtown and Chopticon High School where he later graduated.

After graduation, he worked in construction, both as a full-time employee and doing other side jobs. When he was not working, he loved to be on the water. He enjoyed going out on the jet skis, the sailboat, fishing, crabbing and just enjoying life. He loved his family with all his heart. He often told his mother how important family was to him and how he wanted to get married and raise children one day.

Anthony is survived by his brother, John Tyler Garrow (Lisa) of New Port Richie, FL, sister Lauren Elizabeth Yates of West Palm Beach, FL, David Yates, and Keith Yates of Hollywood, MD. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents: Lyman W. Hewins, and George Ann Hewins of Leonardtown, MD. His paternal grandparents, Micheal Mathew (Chick) Garrow of Spring Hill, FL. Aunts: Susan B. Jahn (Doug) of St. Inigoes MD.; Martha Bell Parker of Forest, VA, Francis Joy Jones (Robert) of Colorado Springs, CO, Charlotte Elizabeth Bryson of Tulsa, OK, Pat Saddler and Joan G. Gray of Grasonville, MD. Uncles: Stephen Lee Hewins of Dallas TX, Dave Garrow (Lisa) of Mechanicsville, MD, John Garrow (Lynn) of Golden Beach, MD. Cousins: Francis Elizabeth McElfresh (Leroy) of Tulsa, OK, Katey Elizabeth McElfresh of Tulsa, OK, Kathryn Jahn of Great Mills MD, Kassi Jahn of St Inigoes, MD, Kallie J. Copenhaver (Joe) of Lexington Park, MD, JB Saddler (Tina) of Queenstown, MD, Traci McGovern (Emmett, Kai) of Ocean Pines, MD, Edward Parker (Diana) of Forest, VA, John Parker (Janice) of Manakin Sabot, VA, Breanna Rojas (Joshua, Charlotte, Brynlee, Analise) of Lynchburg, VA, Eric Parker (Allison), of Senton, MI, David Jones (Janet, Alex), of Colorado Springs CO, Christopher Jones (Rachael) of Littleton, CO, Keith Jones (Laura, Sarah Frances, Spencer Guion Jones) of Washington, DC, Sean ‘Pudge’ O’Grady (Kaitlin) of Hollywood, MD, Kelly O’Grady of Mechanicsville, MD, Gary Grant, Nick Grant, Ryan Grant, Cassie Grant, Stephanie Tippett all of Mechanicsville, MD, Nikki Garrow (Trent and troy Ransome), of Spring Hill, FL, Michael Garrow, Joseph Garrow, Suzie Garrow (Jaxx, Jozi), Raeanne Garrow, Davey (Jalisa, Gracie) Garrow of Mechanicsville, MD.

He was predeceased in death by his cousin Wayne P. Gray of Grasonville, MD, uncle Mickie Garrow of Spring Hill, FL, grandmother Julia Ann Garrow of Mechanicsville, MD, uncle Jimmy O’Grady of Mechanicsville, MD, Charlotte Jean Bryson (cousin) of Tulsa, OK, Jace Niland of Mechanicsville, MD.

The family will receive friends for Anthony’s Life Celebration Visitation on October 4, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622.

Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.