Anthony's Bar & Grill To Host 11th Annual Rock N' Roll Christmas Toy Drive!

Credit: Charlene Ward

DUNKIRK, Md. – On Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, from 5 until close at Anthony’s Bar and Grill in Dunkirk, the 11th Annual Rock N’ Roll Christmas Toy Drive will be in full effect! Come out and enjoy some great local bands, enjoy some yummy food and drink, and partake in the holiday-giving spirit.

The event’s entry fee is simply either a new unwrapped toy or $10 for entry and is being headlined by local band, Bernie Chappel’s- Bottle & A Throttle will be playing all of the hits to make this a ca n’t-miss event.

The toys from the event go to the Toys for Tots of Calvert which provides children with toys who may have gone without one this year in our community. Owner of Anthony’s, Charlene Ward told The BayNet, “Brenda King manages the Toys for Tots of Calvert every year. It’s a really big job and she does it well, So a big shout out to her and all of the local businesses for helping.”

So, come out and support your local Toys for Tots organization and enjoy some live music and tons of fun while you’re at it!

