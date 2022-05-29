CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Students and their parents interested in learning more about the CASE and dance programs at Maurice J. McDonough High School will want to mark their calendars for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 2 when they can visit the two programs at the school.

The application process has been reopened for the CASE: Curriculum for Agriculture Science Education and the dance programs. Both programs are housed at McDonough and are open to all eighth graders in Charles County. Beginning their freshman year, students enrolled in the CASE or dance programs will be provided bus transportation to and from McDonough and attend classes at the school through their senior year.

CASE is a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program introducing students to agriculture, plants, natural resources and environmental science. It provides a foundation for students interested in careers involving the quality and safety of food, cultivating and preserving natural resources and issues impacting the environment.

To qualify for the program, the student and their parent must reside in Charles County with the student being in eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year. The child can be a Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) student, in private school or is homeschooled. The application is open through 11:59 p.m. June 6. To access the application, click here.

The dance program at McDonough is open to Charles County students who are in the eighth grade. They can be a CCPS student, attend private school or are a homeschooled student. Students do not have to have experience with formal dance instruction, but they must submit a 30-second video that best showcases their talents. The video can contain original choreography.

To learn more about the program which provides a well-rounded, comprehensive dance education, an informational meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. June 2 at McDonough. The audition date is June 11 with tryouts scheduled to start at 9 a.m. To apply for the dance program, click here.

To view a flier detailing the programs, click here.