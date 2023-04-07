Armed Robbery Reported At 7-Eleven In Severn

SEVERN, Md. – Early morning on April 7, 2023, officers responded to an armed robbery report at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 2616 Annapolis Road in Severn.

According to the victim, the suspect entered the store at around 4:30 a.m. and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the victim.

The victim told the police that the suspect brought a bag with him, and the victim placed the currency in the bag as the suspect demanded. After collecting the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his mid-20s, approximately 6’ tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask and black pants, and was armed with a handgun during the robbery.

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Robbery detectives investigating the incident. The police have requested anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

