Artificial Reefs Deployed In Lower Potomac To Boost Ecology And Economy

ST. INIGOES, Md. – The first of several deployments are underway on the Hog Island and Kitts Point artificial reefs. These reefs are in the lower Potomac, off the Mouth of the St. Mary’s River and Hog Island, VA.

These deployments are the result of compensatory mitigation agreements, and the commodity value of each load is ~$100,000 using conservative rates that other states pay for clean concrete.

The Nice Bridge project has been good for transportation, oysters and reef building. Special thanks to MDTA, and SCM contractors for all thier help and stewardship. The reefs will provide both ecological and economic benefits.

Also pictured is dive imagery from 2015 of the old Woodrow Wilson Bridge material which was placed in 2006. Gag Grouper, Black Sea Bass, crabs, oysters and myriad colonizing invertebrates were found on the Wilson material.