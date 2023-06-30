As America Celebrates Independence, A Lexington Park Native Serves Aboard U.S. Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class

James Green

BOSTON – Petty Officer 3rd Class Durrell Brooks, a Lexington Park, Maryland, native, is one of nearly 80 sailors celebrating America’s 246 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution.

Brooks, a 2020 Great Mills High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.

Today Brooks serves as a yeoman.

“I was in Navy ROTC throughout high school but went to college on a full track scholarship,” said Brooks. “I ended up getting an injury on my knee and decided to join the Navy when my recruiter called me.”

Skills and values similar to those found in Lexington Park are important to succeed in the military.

“I learned in my hometown to strive to be better and to do great things,” said Brooks.

USS Constitution is the U.S. Navy’s oldest commissioned warship, and the crew is hand-picked to promote naval history and maritime heritage while raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

The ship earned the nickname Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Navy, Brooks is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national defense by always being on call 24/7 protecting the seas, air and land,” said Brooks.

As Brooks and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me because my little brothers look up to me for defending the country,” said Brooks. “It comes with a lot of responsibility to put on this uniform. It means a lot to me when people thank me for my service.”

Brooks is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my ROTC instructors from high school, all my mentors who I have came across in the military, my mom, Rena Mason, and my twin brother, Tervell, for pushing me,” added Brooks. “Tervell is in the Army so we push each other to keep going.”