Ashley Elizabeth Siebert passed away peacefully at Georgetown University Hospital on 25 October 2023 after a brief and unexpected illness.

Ashley was born at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. on January 25, 1991, to parents Lisa J. and Christopher J. Siebert.

Ashley grew up in Laurel Ridge in St. Mary’s County along with her older brother, Christopher. As a child, she enjoyed dance as well as participated in Cheerleading. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, but most of all spending time with her daughter and significant other of nine years, Michael J. Miles II, building their own life together.

Ashley was a sweet, kind and loving soul. She always found the best in people and was always willing to help others. She was determined to live life on her own terms. Through the many struggles in her life she continued to persevere to provide a loving environment for her daughter. Many laughs and good times were had and those memories will forever be treasured. She will be remembered for her loving and giving heart.

Her greatest pride and joy was her daughter, Kailee Jane Miles. Ashley was a devoted and loving Mommy and enjoyed just being with her daughter, playing, reading, watching movies and going to the park. She showered her daughter with love and affection and taught her daughter to be well mannered and kind to others. Her daughter will continue to be raised in a manner that would make her Momma proud. Kailee is her lasting legacy and for that, her family is blessed and eternally grateful.

We are heartbroken over her sudden passing and no amount of time will dull the void her unexpected passing has created in our lives. The love between her family was immense and the continued love and support from family will give us the strength to get through this most difficult time. It gives her family solace in knowing she is at peace.

Ashley is predeceased by her Grandparents, Robert and Martha Siebert of Fort Washington, MD, Phyllis Weibrecht of Temple Hills, MD. She is survived by her daughter, Kailee Jane Miles, her parents, Lisa and Chris Siebert, her brother Christopher Siebert of Virginia Beach, VA, nephews Parker Siebert and Jameson Siebert and niece Emmalynn Siebert, Aunt Elizabeth Davenport (Rodney), Aunt Ag Sandy (Steve), Uncle Robert (Mary) Siebert, Uncle Edward Weibrecht (Kellie) and Grandfather Edward Weibrecht. Additionally, she is survived by numerous first and second cousins.

Rest easy our baby girl. You will forever be loved, never far from our hearts and you will be missed more than words can express.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11th, 2023 at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20222. There will be a prayer service from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. for any to attend.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.