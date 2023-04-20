Baysox Rise Early In The Morning To Beat Altoona

Credit: Bowie Baysox

ALTOONA, Pa. – A bright and early morning saw plenty of offense from the Bowie Baysox, as they plated a season-high nine runs against the Altoona Curve. Wednesday saw another strong pitching performance by the Bowie staff, combined with a 4 RBI day by Donta’ Williams.

Jumping out of bed for the 11:00 a.m. start, the Baysox plated three runs in the first inning on two home runs. Coby Mayo blasted his third home run of the season, and second in two days, to give Bowie the early 1-0 edge, and Zach Watson followed later with a two-run blast.

Bowie plated another run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly, and eventually chased starter Justin Meis (L, 0-2) in the fifth inning. After Altoona had closed the gap to just two runs, Bowie rebuilt the lead with a four-run seventh inning, featuring RBI hits by Cesar Prieto, Donta’ Williams, and another by Watson. Williams added another RBI in the ninth inning, his fourth run driven in to tie a career high.

Carlos Tavera was on a perfect run to start the game for Bowie, retiring the first nine batters, but walked two batters in the fourth inning, and allowed two runs in the fifth. Jensen Elliott had finished out the fifth inning for Tavera, and Connor Gillispie took the remainder of the contest for Bowie.

Gillispie (W, 1-0) only allowed one base hit over his first three innings, but was scratched for a single run in the ninth inning.

The win brings Bowie up to 5-6 on the season, as they get an evening off into the third game of their series with Altoona on Thursday. Justin Armbruester will get the start for the Baysox, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.