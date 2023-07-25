Bicyclist Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased bicyclist is 43-year-old Gregory McCullom of Upper Marlboro.

On July 23, 2023, at approximately 7:50 pm, officers responded to the area of Williams Beanes Road and Federal Court.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver was traveling southbound on Williams Beanes Road when he struck McCullom who was also traveling southbound on Williams Beans Road on his bicycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0043146.