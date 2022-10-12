NEWBURG, Md. – A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit brought by outdoor enthusiasts and bicyclist groups to maintain the old Harry Nice/Middleton Bridge (US 301) did not meet the standards necessary to halt impending demolition.

The bridge, which connects Charles County to King George County, Virginia, has demolition slated to begin after the newly constructed bridge is opened on October 13. A ribbon cutting with several high-ranking officials, including Governor Larry Hogan, is planned for October 12.

Per the court documents, activists had been hoping that the old bridge would be maintained and used as a cyclist and walking path.

This comes after initial plans to include bike lanes on the new bridge were removed, dropping the price tag by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The lawsuit named several defendants, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, and several Maryland-specific government agencies.

FILE PHOTO: Construction of the 301 Bridge from early 2022.

One argument made by the defense included how having both bridges so close could lead to “scouring” in the soil, which has the potential to erode or cause structural problems at the base of the bridge.

The judge eventually ruled that there were no grounds to delay the demolition and denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Demolition is slated to begin on October 13, immediately following the bridge’s opening to traffic.

This is a developing story.

We will continue to provide additional updates on the bridge construction and demolition as it is made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com