Photo credit: Ruth Robey

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On Saturday, May 20, the Black Sheep Jeep Club of Southern Maryland held their National Go Topless event, a celebration where jeep owners remove the tops from their vehicles and help raise money for a variety of nonprofits and charities.

This event is not just celebrated here in Southern Maryland, thousands of jeep owners celebrate this event all over the country, raising money within their own clubs to give back to their communities.

Photo credit: Ruth Robey

Black Sheep, on their own, were able to raise more than $2000 for Shannon’s Comfy Chemo Care Bags, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing love and support to those going through cancer treatment. They send gift bags containing a variety of items or crafts to support them during this trying time in their lives.

Photo credit: Ruth Robey

“All of us in the group enjoy going off-road driving in our vehicles, as well as giving back to the community and helping others in need”, said Ruth Robey, a current member of Black Sheep.

Photo credit: Ruth Robey

Photo credit: Ruth Robey

Photo credit: Ruth Robey

Photo credit: Ruth Robey

Photo credit: Ruth Robey

Photo credit: Ruth Robey

For more information on Go Topless Day, such as how to be an event host, visit https://www.extremeterrain.com/go-topless-day-hub.html.

Those interested in contributing to Shannon’s Comfy Chemo Care Bags can visit http://www.comfychemocarebagproject.org/.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com