STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost to the Staten Island FerryHawks on Friday night, despite leading for most of the way.

The Blue Crabs had a 4-1 lead going into the seventh inning, but Staten Island scored five runs en route to their 6-4 victory.

The Blue Crabs struck first in the top of the third inning. Ian Yetsko led off the inning with a double to deep left field before Mike Falsetti drove him in on a bloop single into right.

The FerryHawks scored a run in the bottom of the third before the Blue Crabs got the offense going again in the fourth. Zach Collier drove in Jared Walker to take a 2-1 lead.

With Collier on second, Raul Shah roped a line drive into left field, scoring Collier to give the Blue Crabs a 3-1 lead.

Southern Maryland kept the scoring going in the fifth inning. Michael Wielansky singled before Braxton Lee walked, placing runners on first and second. Two batters later, Raul Shah bounced one into left field, scoring Wielansky to give the Blue Crabs a 4-1 lead.

Meanwhile, Adrian Cook was rolling. Cook only allowed two hits and one run across the first six innings.

In the seventh inning, the Staten Island FerryHawks rallied. Staten Island scored five runs on four hits and one walk.

Alsis Herrera (L, 0-1) entered the game with the Blue Crabs ahead 4-2. Later in the inning, with runners on the corners, and the Blue Crabs ahead 4-3, Dilson Herrera knocked a base hit into left, tying the game.

The next batter, Angel Aguilar, pushed a base hit into right field, scoring two and giving the FerryHawks a 6-4 lead.

Meanwhile, the FerryHawks bullpen shut down the Blue Crabs’ bats. Vin Aiello (W, 1-3) pitched an inning, while Joe Kuzia and Victor Capellan (Sv, 15) sealed the eighth and ninth innings.

The Blue Crabs look to win game two as they take on the Staten island FerryHawks tomorrow at 6 pm.