Blue Crabs Playoff Tickets On Sale Now!

WALDORF, Md. – The Blue Crabs are headed back to the playoffs! After securing the 2022 Atlantic League North Division First Half title, the Blue Crabs will host up to a trio of playoff games at Regency Furniture Stadium from Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th. The Blue Crabs 2022 Postseason will run on a new campaign branded #YouGotSteamed.

The Blue Crabs are offering a $22 “#You Got Steamed” ticket package that includes tickets to Game Three (September 23), Game Four (September 24), and Game Five (September 25) of the North Division Champions Series (games 4, 5 if necessary). Single game tickets are now on sale for $15 each. If games three and four are not played, the Blue Crabs will not be issuing any credits or exchanges.

The Blue Crabs’ opponent in the Atlantic League North Division Championship Series will be the winner of the 2022 Atlantic League North Division Second Half, and will host Game One (September 20) and Game Two (September 21). The Blue Crabs will be hosting Watch Parties at Regency Furniture Stadium for Game One and Game Two.

The Blue Crabs are headed to the Postseason for the eighth time in their 14-year franchise history, and for the second consecutive season. Southern Maryland secured their playoff berth by steaming their competition in the First Half of the 2022 season, posting a 48-18 record, and the best winning percentage (.727%) in a half in Atlantic League history.

“It’s been a magical season to this point and we couldn’t be more proud of Stan Cliburn, the Coaching Staff, and all of the players that have played their hearts out to put us in the position to clinch a playoff berth this early in the season,” said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel. “We need all of Southern Maryland to help us fill Regency Furniture Stadium and support our Blue Crabs onto a North Division Title and ultimately the Atlantic League Title!”

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s premier Partner League. The Blue Crabs call Regency Furniture Stadium home in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com. For media requests, contact Kevin Mitchell at kmitchell@somdbluecrabs.com.

The Atlantic League is the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 42 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com