Blue Crabs Re-Sign Brammer, Add Former Top MLB Draft Pick To Roster

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs added two members to their 2022 roster on Friday afternoon. Relief pitcher Dylan Brammer will be returning for his second season in Southern Maryland and catcher Austin Rei will be added to the Blue Crabs roster to start the 2022 season.

Dylan Brammer will be back in a Blue Crabs uniform after being added late last season to bolster the Crabs’ bullpen for the 2021 Atlantic League playoffs. The right-hander from Mishawaka, Indiana pitched 14 innings in relief, striking out 16 batters while only giving up three runs. In 2019, while playing for the New Jersey Jackals, Brammer only allowed six runs in 42 innings pitched for an outstanding 1.29 ERA. The 32-year-old has bounced around the MLB Partner Leagues, playing with four other teams before landing in his first stint in the ALPB with Southern Maryland.

Austin Rei was selected 81st overall in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. The Moraga, California native played five seasons in the Red Sox organization, reaching as high as Double-A in 2018 and 2019. Rei was able to record 40 RBIs for Double-A Portland, and in his most recent season with Winnipeg, posted the best on-base percentage of his career at .374. The University of Washington product begins his first season in the Atlantic League after playing for the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association in 2021.

“I am ecstatic to have Brammer back on the team after his performance last season,” said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel, “I think him paired with Rei’s experience at catcher will be a good combination this season.”