Blue Crabs Suffer Tough Loss

HIGH POINT – The Blue Crabs were riding high after claiming their fourth straight victory on this lengthy road trip. Southern Maryland started the game with their rookie hurler, Jared Burch, trying to win his fourth consecutive game.

The High Point Rockers broke their recent slump with Zander Wiel slammed a two-run homer for his ninth of the year. The Blue Crabs scored one run when Philip Caulfield hit a groundball to drive in the only run for Southern Maryland. It was 2-1 after two and a half innings.

Home runs were the charging force for the Rockers; John Nogowski belted his 11th home run to make it 4-1, Beau Taylor hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth, and Michael Martinez hit one more in the fifth. With the rain washing away, so did the Blue Crabs’ four-game winning streak, as the Rockers beat down the Crabs 12-1.

The Blue Crabs will return to Truist Point Park for the final time this series tomorrow; the ALPB wins leader, Mitch Lambson, will try to stay undefeated tomorrow. The rubber match is scheduled for 6:35 PM, and the contest will be telecasted onto FloSports.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s Premiere Partner League. The Blue Crabs are set to kick off their 15th season of baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information. For media requests, contact Steve Bowen at 301-638-9788 ext. 216 or at sbowen@somdbluecrabs.com

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com