WALDORF, Md. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs picked up their third win in a row on Saturday night, defeating the York Revolution by a score of 7-3. The win moved Southern Maryland’s record to 4-1 in the second half.

Daryl Thompson (8-2) got the starting nod for the Crabs on an overcast Saturday Night. The “Prince of La Plata” picked up yet another quality start, striking out seven over seven innings of three-run ball.

The outing was good enough for Thompson to pick up his eighth win of the season. His eight wins are second on the team, only to McKenzie Mills lead leading nine.

The Crabs’ lineup was once again very good behind Thompson, scoring early and often against York Starter Austin Nicely (2-7). The 27-year-old’s tough season continued, as he gave up six earned over 5 ⅔ innings. Nicely struck out only four.

Michael Baca was the star of the show for Southern Maryland’s offense. The Blue Crabs nine-hole hitter went 2 / 3 in the contest, collecting three RBIs on a second-inning triple and a sixth-inning single.

A trio of Crabs combined for the other RBI knocks in the game. Braxton Lee opened up the scoring in the second with an RBI single. He would later come around to score on Baca’s triple.

Catcher Ryan Haug joined the party after York tied up the game in the bottom of the fifth.

Southern Maryland’s catcher knocked Nicely out of the ballgame with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.

After Baca singled him home, Jack Sundberg extended the Crabs’ lead when he hit his fifth triple of the season past the glove of York center fielder Connor Lien.

York’s three runs all game in the early innings against Thompson. After left fielder J.C Encarnacion singled home Nellie Rodriguez in the fourth and catcher Lenin Rodriguez homered in the fifth, designated hitter Melky Mesa tied the game with a single.

The 3-3 score was the closest York would get to tasting victory, as they were shut down by Thompson and the Southern Maryland bullpen for the latter half of the game.

Patrick Baker threw two perfect innings in relief of Thompson, striking out one.

The finale of this series will take place right back at the Reg in Waldorf at 2:05 Sunday Afternoon.

Pregame autographs and catch on the field will begin around 1:30.