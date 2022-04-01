SOLOMONS, Md. — As the weather starts to warm up, it’s always nice to enjoy some time out on the water. But when the day is done, figuring out the best option for storing your boat can become a daunting task.



Whether you want it closer to your backyard, or closer to the action of some of Southern Maryland’s major waterways. Fortunately for those seeking the latter, there are currently nine boat slips available in a prime spot on Solomons Island.

Located on Back Creek at 14470 Solomons Island Road, just behind Bugeye Grill, you can find a spot for your vessel.



Although not offering full marina services, the slips provide options for water and electricity to those who lease.



Contact Jill for more details about the slips at jillcheckers@yahoo.com or call 301-737-2301.



This piece was sponsored and paid for by the owner of the boat slips. For more details on our sponsored content options, contact our sales department by emailing laura@thebaynet.com