Marvin Ernesto Funez-Martinez

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On October 29 at 3:27 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 4100 block Gateway Boulevard in White Plains for the report of a person armed with a weapon.

When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to the trunk of a car, which was parked nearby, where officers located a deceased male with stab wounds. They also learned the suspect was in the vicinity of the house.

Police K9 teams arrived and located the suspect behind the house. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute about payment for transportation.

The suspect, Marvin Ernesto Funez-Martinez, age 22, of White Plains, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges. The victim has been identified, but his identity is not being released until his next-of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

