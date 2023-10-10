Bowie Native Wins 3 Medals At Gymnastics World Championships

Credit: Khoi Young (@khoi.young) via Instagram

BOWIE, Md. – Khoi Young, a 20-year-old native of Bowie, won three medals during the 52nd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, making him the most decorated member of the U.S. men’s team.

Young, who is a Sophomore at Stanford University, won individual silver medals on vault and the pommel horse, while also earning a bronze medal in the team competition.

Young trained at Sportsplex Gymnastics and graduated from Bowie High School. Young scored 14.966 on pommel horse and averaged 14.849 for his two vaults.

The U.S. men’s team won a spot on the podium for the first time since 2014, winning bronze. China won silver and Japan won gold.

