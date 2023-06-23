Bowie’s “Mr. Wilson” Scratches Off $100,000 Winner On Father’s Day

BOWIE, Md. – A scratch-off loving dad in Prince George’s County got a $100,000 surprise on Father’s Day. “Mr. Wilson,” as he nicknamed himself to tell the story of his Lottery luck, buys a variety of games regularly but has never before enjoyed a six-figure win.

On the day he encountered his lucky top-prize win, the Bowie resident purchased a $10 Six Figures instant ticket along with a bingo-themed and a crossword-themed scratch-off. These are his favorite games. He bought the scratch-offs at 7-Eleven #28891 in Prince George’s County.

To his surprise, the Six Figures game revealed a matching number worth $100,000.

“I hollered and shouted because I couldn’t believe it!” said “Mr. Wilson.” He quickly scanned the instant ticket with the Lottery app on his phone and was instructed to take the ticket to a Lottery retailer. The happy dad asked family members if they had ever received a notification like that and none had.

“Mr. Wilson” later confirmed the $100,000 top-prize win and says it couldn’t have come at a better time. He recently had surgery and plans to use the money to pay bills and help his daughters.

When asked if he plans to keep playing, “Mr. Wilson” replied, “Absolutely! This is the best Father’s Day gift. Last week, I won $1,000, this week $100,000, maybe next week I’ll hit a million!”

“Mr. Wilson” was also happy to hear that the Lottery retailer that sold him the top-prize winning scratch-off can share in the celebration. Bowie’s 7-Eleven #28891 located at 15700 Mt. Oak Road will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

Only one top prize remains unclaimed on this game, along with four $50,000 prizes and eight $10,000 prizes. The Six Figures game went on sale in December and is packed with lower-tier prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.