Braxton Lee Sets Record In 7-3 Victory

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fought back from two early deficits to beat the High Point Rockers in the series opener on Tuesday night. Braxton Lee tallied three triples, setting an Atlantic League record for most triples in a game.

After a couple of tough innings, Alex Merithew (W, 4-2) settled down, ultimately pitching eight innings, striking out 11 batters while allowing only three runs on three hits. Merithew also retired the last 16 batters he faced, and the Blue Crabs pitching staff ultimately retired 19 consecutive batters to end the game.

The Rockers started the scoring in the first inning, when Jerry Downs hit an opposite field solo home run to put High Point ahead 1-0. The Blue Crabs responded in the bottom of the first off of Liam O’Sullivan (L, 1-4). With runners on first and second, David Harris served a base hit into center, scoring Shah to tie the game. Braxton Lee later came around to score on a fielder’s choice, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 2-1.

In the top of the second, the Rockers struck again. With a runner on first base, Tyler Ladendorf blasted a two-run home run to left-center, putting High Point back on top, 3-2. But from there, the Blue Crabs dominated.

In the third inning, Braxton Lee tied the game with an RBI triple to deep center field, scoring Jack Sundberg. In the fifth Inning, Braxton Lee struck again, smashing a triple down the right field line, scoring Sundberg from second and Shah from first base, giving the Blue Crabs a 5-3 lead. Lee later scored on a fielder’s choice from Alex Crosby, giving Southern Maryland a 6-3 edge. In the seventh inning, Braxton Lee drove a leadoff triple down the left-field line, his third triple of the game.

In the ninth inning, the Blue Crabs added another run, as Michael Baca ripped lifted a fly ball off the Mini Monster, scoring Jared Walker from second, giving the Blue Crabs a 7-3 lead. From there, Endrys Briceno retired the Rockers in order, clinching the victory for the Blue Crabs.

Southern Maryland moves to 66-29 on the year and 18-11 in the second half. The Blue Crabs remain three games behind the Lancaster Barnstormers in the North Division in the second half. The Blue Crabs are back in action tomorrow night a 6:30 pm.

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s premier Partner League. The Blue Crabs have kicked off their 14th season of baseball and play all home games at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com. For media requests, contact Austin Rooney, at 301-678-1124.

The Atlantic League is the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the Major Leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. The ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans during its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.