Breezy Point Beach Restoration Project Begins

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Breezy Point Beach & Campground shoreline restoration project has officially begun, marking a significant step toward the preservation and revitalization of one of Calvert County’s coastal treasures. The project will consist of erosion mitigation and beach revitalization work over the coming months.

In order to ensure timely and efficient progress, beginning Wednesday July 12, a fleet of large trucks will be deployed to transport substantial loads of sand to Breezy Point Beach & Campground. These trucks will operate daily Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., adhering to a strict schedule to minimize disruption to the local community.

Additionally, as part of the restoration project, both a large and small barge are stationed in the bay area next to Breezy Point Beach. These barges will serve as crucial platforms for constructing large stone breakwater structures to restrict the loss of sand. The breakwaters will play a vital role in managing erosion, ensuring the long-term stability and protection of the beach’s natural ecosystem. This portion of the work will take approximately three weeks in order to complete the work as quickly as possible. There may be loud noise associated with this work as heavy stone is transferred and placed.

Please also note that weekend traffic is heavy in the Breezy Point area due to park visitors. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will convert Breezy Point Road eastbound to local traffic only on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. to ensure residents can easily travel to and from their homes. Park visitor traffic will not be permitted until 8 a.m.

Both short-term and seasonal camping at Breezy Point Beach & Campground remain closed for the 2023 season for the completion the shoreline restoration project. The public beach at Breezy Point is open to the public for day use, seven days a week through Oct. 31. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.Gov/BreezyPoint for hours and park information.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParks on Instagram.