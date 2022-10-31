CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Commissioners and the Rural Broadband Task Force are excited to announce the Long Driveway – Category 3 Grant Program. This new and innovative program will assist in funding connectivity on long driveways where the cost to extend has been the primary barrier to obtaining service.

Residents may apply for the construction costs for “service drops” to connect homes to broadband networks.

The grant covers 90 percent of the construction drop, up to $15,000, to connect homes at the end of long, private driveways where a broadband network is available.

To learn more about the grant, click here. The county will closely monitor the program due to its limited funding source and encourages residents to apply now. The funding for the program is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

To apply for the grant, click here. Residents who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program may be eligible for a Hardship Waiver for the 10 percent resident contribution of the construction cost.

Over the last three years, the Rural Broadband Task Force has made significant inroads in their efforts to bring broadband into unserved areas of the county. The county continues to work with Verizon, Comcast, and ThinkBig to expand broadband coverage in the county and connect our unserved residents.

For more information on Charles County broadband efforts, visit our website at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/our-county/rural-broadband-in-charles-county.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service Charles at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.