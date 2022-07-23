Business Expo Celebrating Southern Maryland Minority Businesses

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Alpha Lambda Chapter (SAL) is hosting the first annual Southern Maryland Minority Business Expo.

The Expo will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022. It will be held at the University of Maryland System Southern Maryland campus in California, Md from 11am – 3pm, to be immediately followed by a networking reception mixer from 3pm – 5pm.

The Expo is FREE to the public and opportunities remain for interested vendors to obtain a table to promote goods/services.

The Expo will highlight the wide variety of minority businesses in Southern Maryland and beyond.

In addition, the Expo will feature welcoming remarks from elected officials, food trucks, children’s activities, business/wealth planning workshops, a DJ, and remarks by Maryland Special Secretary Jimmy Rhee (Governor’s Office of Small, Minority and Women-Owned Business) who will also present awards to three successful Southern Maryland Businesses.

The Expo is being sponsored and supported by a number of organizations including the Economic Development Offices of Calvert, Charles, and St Mary’s Counties, Calvert County Minority Business Alliance, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc – Tri-County Md Chapter, Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce, Maryland Small Business Development – Southern Region, DC Black MBA Association, Maryland Governor’s Office of Small, Minority, and Women’s Business, St. Mary’s NAACP, and Calvert County NAACP.

Sigma Alpha Lambda is the local Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., serving Calvert, Charles, and St Mary’s counties.

This is Expo is the first in what SAL plans on making an annual event held in August of each year to coincide with the celebration of National Black Business Month.

General admission is FREE, register to attend!

Register NOW for Vendor Booth registration!