Buy Local At Aeropark Farmer’s Market Sponsored By Historic Sotterley Feb. 12

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The first AeroPark Farmer’s market of 2023 is coming up on February 12th, just in time to get delicious snacks for the big game, or to pick up some unique gifts for your special Valentine!

The market is a great chance to support local businesses and get the freshest ingredients directly from Southern Maryland.

This AeroPark Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Sotterley is sponsoring this special market at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland.

Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

Pick up fresh and local goods like local meats, honey, baked goods, eggs, seasonal produce, local hard ciders, bourbon, and beer, pickles, oils and vinegars, cheese, spices, and even chocolate to make your big day spread unique.

Check out our vendor list on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.

We hope to see you at the Market!