Callaway Man Suffers Severe Burns After Attempting To Light Grill With Gasoline

CALLAWAY, Md. – On November 12, 2022, at approximately 1:48 p.m., units responded to a reported burn injury at the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway.

According to the State Fire Marshal report, when units arrived, they discovered an adult male who reportedly had attempted to start a charcoal grill using gasoline, which caught his clothes on fire.

As a result of the fire, the victim suffered burns on both arms.

The victim was subsequently flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.

Approximately five firefighters from the Second District Volunteer Fire Department assisted the patient on the scene.

