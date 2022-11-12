CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports of an incident earlier this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 2:46 p.m. on November 12, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road for reports that one person was injured after putting out a fire.

Crews arrived near Lot 99 and initially reported that the incident involved a grill.

One patient was located on the scene who had sustained burn injuries.

The patient’s injuries were determined to be serious, and they were in need of additional treatment. A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation was called near the scene to make the transport.

The patient was transported to the Washington Hospital Burn Center.

It is unclear at this time what led to the patient’s injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

