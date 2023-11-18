Calvert Commission For Women To Provide Free Professional Clothing For Working Women

Credit: Calvert County Commission for Women

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Saturday, November 18th, 2023 the Calvert County Commission for Women are to hold their annual Women’s Clothing Closet in which they provide free professional clothing for the working women of the county.

The event’s address is 25 Church Street, Prince Frederick MD, and the event is to take place from 9-11 A.M.

The event has been greatly successful in past years in setting women up to look and feel their very best at a generous price.

“We have seen an increase in women returning to work and seeking professional clothing for the office,” Brenda Streat, an organizer of the event, told The BayNet.

Streat also states, “One way of helping our organization is getting the word out and letting women know this closet exists within the county. Secondly, letting women know that we are always in need of professional clothing for women.”

The Calvert County Commission for Women is always accepting donations in the form of clothing and to get in contact or find out how you can help visit https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/672/Commission-for-Women or email calvertwomen@gmail.com and be sure to see how you can join in on setting our community’s women up for success.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com