(Front row from left) Bonnie Drayer; JoAnn Faber Tyrrell; Leslie Parker

(Middle row from left) Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway; Lt. Jimmie Meurrens; Trooper 1st Class Natasha Rucker; Trooper 1st Class Joseph Rutkoski; Trooper 1st Class Matthew Moorman; Trooper 1st Class Alvin Kelly; Trooper 1st Class Kevin Bauer; Deputy Taylor Strong; Cpl. Mark Robshaw; Deputy Ryan Jones; Deputy Breanna Hudson; Sheriff-elect Ricky Cox

(Back row from left) Detective Sgt. Kemery Hunt; Sgt. Bruce Bevard; Sgt. Roscoe Jones; Sgt. Stephen Moran; Commissioner Steven R. Weems (Vice President); Sgt. Mike Naecker; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Sgt. Roscoe Kreps; Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey; Commissioner Mike Hart; Sgt. Jason Dean; Sheriff Mike Evans

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — At the December 13th meeting of the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, the members of the board decided to give a proclamation to recognize the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse and their sponsorship of the Designated Driver Campaign.

The purpose of this nationwide campaign is to unite businesses such as restaurants, bars, clubs, and civic organizations all across the country in standing with organizations like the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse to stop impaired or drunk driving.

It is estimated that around 32 people a day are killed in drunk driving incidents in the United States of America. That is around one person every 50 minutes. In total, more than 10,000 people are killed every year in car accidents caused by drunk driving.

Many of these fatalities could have been prevented if the intoxicated party had made a plan to find an alternative way to get home, such as having a designated driver.

The proclamation was presented by Commissioner Christopher Gadway.

Notable individuals who were present for the proclamation included Jennifer Moreland, Director of Community Resources, JoAnn Faber-Tyrrell, President of the CAASA Board of Directors, Bonnie Drayer, Vice President of the CAASA Board of Directors, Leslie Parker, Treasurer of the CAASA Board of Directors, and Ricky Cox, Calvert County Sheriff-Elect.

In addition, awards were also presented to select individuals from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police for their work in preventing drunk driving incidents from occurring.

Final words were given by Gadway, “Now, therefore, be it proclaimed by the Board of County Commissioners of Calvert County that all area restaurants, clubs, bars, civic and service organizations, and the citizens of Calvert County join the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police — Barrack “U” in supporting the Designated Driver Campaign from December 1, 2022, through January 2, 2023.”

“Be it further proclaimed that all Calvert County citizens are urged to choose a designated driver for any upcoming holiday parties they may attend and not provide alcohol to those under the age of 21.”

For more information on the Designated Driver Campaign, feel free to visit CAASA’s website at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/90/Calvert-Alliance-Against-Substance-Abuse.

