Calvert Commissioners Recognize NHS Girls Track And Field Team On Successful Season

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) extends their warmest congratulations to the Northern High School Girls Track and Field Team in their successful 2021-2022 athletic season.

The team secured their third state title after winning the 3A Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Associations (MPSSAA) Indoor Track Championship and Indoor East Region Championship.

The BOCC wishes to pay tribute to the dedication, fine performance and accomplishments of Annabelle Argeles, Noelle Blackman, Gentry Bowie, Annie Campbell, Grace Caraway, Julia Devine, Mia Halbert, Gayle Henderson, Kacie Hoyle, Destiny Lewis, Tawny Lillard, Ella Meccia, Kate Nealon, Leah Powell, Alexia Ricchiuto, Destiny Ryan, Sydney Yankanich and their coaches, family and friends.

Congratulations and best wishes!