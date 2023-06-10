Calvert County Board Of County Commissioners Approves FY 2024 Budget

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On June 6, 2023, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a $381 million fiscal year (FY) 2024 general fund operating budget. FY 2024 begins July 1, 2023 and ends June 30, 2024.

The general fund budget for FY 2024 is a balanced budget and reflects an increase of approximately $38.6 million compared to the FY 2023 adopted general fund budget. The $38.6 million increase includes $3.2 million in additional income tax revenue, $22.3 million in property tax revenue, and an $18.6 million increase to use of prior year fund balance pay-go, as well as a $5.5 million decrease to other revenue categories, including health insurance reimbursement. Of the increased revenues, $32 million will be used to restore funding to the Capital Improvement Plan and provide additional funding to the Board of Education, Technology Services, the Sheriff’s Office and Career Emergency Medical Services.

Funding towards education remains the primary focus of the budget, comprising 41% of the general fund operating budget and 22% of the six-year capital projects budget. Education funding for operations of $154.7 million is provided, which is $13.4 million over the funding provided in FY 2023.

“The adoption of this budget shows the BOCC’s continuing dedication to a fiscally responsible budget and accountability to our citizens, while supporting and financing valuable programs and services,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “The BOCC will continue to responsibly support the essential needs of Calvert County residents in order to ensure Calvert’s sustainability.”

The FY 2024 budget continues to address public safety as a priority with four new public safety positions. There are 14 new employees added to the budget as well as one salary step and a 3% cost of living adjustment for county employees.

For more information about the FY 2024 budget, contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600 or email Dawn Wood at Dawn.Wood@calvertcountymd.gov. To view the budget online visit https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/2628/Fiscal-Year-2024-Budget-Development.

