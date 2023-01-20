Calvert County Board Of Education Elects President And Vice President Positions

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At the January 12, 2023, Calvert County Board of Education (CCBOE) meeting, the CCBOE members elected their 2023 president and the vice president.

Board Member Inez N. Claggett was elected president and Board Member Antoine S. White was elected vice president.

The remainder of the Calvert County Board of Education is comprised of Members Dawn C. Balinski, Lisa M. Grenis, Jana L. Smith-Post, Student Member Maggie Rathgeb, and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Andraé Townsel.

The Board holds two meetings per month except for January, June, July, and August when only one meeting is held.

The meetings are scheduled on Thursdays. Meetings are conducted in-person, live-streamed, and recorded.

Individuals attending the monthly business meeting in-person have an opportunity for public comments. The meeting information and the public comment process are posted in the Board of Education tab on the district website.