Calvert County Boy Sells PawPaws To Raise Money For Birthday

Credit: Jon Evans

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – On a mission to buy himself some birthday presents, soon-to-be 10-year-old Jackson Evans decided to try his hand at being an entrepreneur.

The 4th grader hand-wrote signs and set up shop outside his home to sell PawPaws. “I’ve had them in our woods for a while and I wanted to try something new,” said Evans.

On day one, several people stopped by to support him. On day two, he had a special customer show up; a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Credit: Jon Evans

“I felt happy and proud of myself for all the hard work I’ve been doing. At first, I felt nervous but then happy because he showed me his K9 partner Dougall and shared some cool stuff with me.”

While most of the money made will go towards birthday presents, he did spend some at the last First Fridays in North Beach to buy a funnel cake and toys for his little sister.

Credit: Jon Evans

“Thank you to everyone who bought pawpaws and for being so kind and donating so much money for my birthday. All of you are amazing people and I hope you have a beautiful and blessed day.”

Jackson also enlisted the help of a few friends and gave them some of the profits.

Credit: Jon Evans

Pawpaws are often described as a cross between a banana, a kiwi, and a mango. It’s best to peel away the shell, get rid of the large brown seeds, and enjoy the custard-like flesh.

